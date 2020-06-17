Flowers represent Rockford 'getting back to life'

A sign that society is getting back to life after COVID-19 are the beautiful flowers being hung around Rockford by the local park district on Wednesday.

The beautification effort comes from donations to the City of Gardens program through the Rockford Park District.

Donations were down this year due to COVID-19, so the district had to suspend streetscape beautification efforts in a few places, according to the park district.

The Rockford Park District is only able to hang roughly 186 baskets instead of the nearly 300 that are normally up.

"We are very grateful to those that have donated to help bring this cheerful sight," according to the Rockford Park District. "Flowers help to brighten spirits and improve the community pride which is so important right now."

You can see the hanging baskets of flowers on 7th Street, South Main, East State Street and Water Street.

You can find more information on the hanging baskets and donations to the City of Gardens here.

The program began in 1999 with just 18 experimental baskets and quickly blossomed to several dozen baskets that line the downtown and surrounding area streets and bridges.