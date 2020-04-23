Florida hospital employees celebrate doctor’s road to recovery from COVID-19 with favorite song

A family whose loved one has been battling COVID-19 got to celebrate along with the staff at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, by serenading their loved one with one of his favorite tunes.

After fighting for his life for 25 days in the COVID-19 critical care unit, longtime pediatrician and Navy veteran Steve Hefler celebrated his move to a step-down unit.

To celebrate his road to recovery, staff at SMH learned that one of Hefler’s favorite songs is “Country Roads” by John Denver.

His family joined in via FaceTime. Hefler was admitted to SMH on March 28 and has been in the ICU since March 29.

If you would like to donate to his medical expenses, you can do so here.

