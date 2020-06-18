Florida Keys requiring face masks until June 2021

Visitors and residents in the Florida Keys will now be required to wear facial coverings indoors or face a $500 fine.

The Monroe County Commission shifted from an earlier stance on face coverings, and now requires everyone including employees and customers to wear face coverings in any establishment until June 1, 2021 following a Wednesday vote, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Facial coverings must be worn by all employees and customers at businesses and other indoor public settings.

The city of Key West already had this stricter ruling in place, but unincorporated parts of the Keys had relaxed such requirements, following the guidelines set forth by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ statewide Phase 2 of his reopening plan that began on June 5.

The ordinance permits restaurant and bar patrons to remove their masks while seated, eating or drinking and allows people in gyms to remove their facial coverings while exercising, provided there is at least 6 feet of distance from the next closest person, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Violators will be subject to fines, but not jail time.