Flags Field of Honor starts Sunday to remember veterans

Flags will line the Rockford Park District "Field of Honor" as the Boys and Girls Club is making it a mission to continue to honor veterans.

About 3,500 American flags will be displayed at the park at 1000 E. Riverside Blvd. in Loves Park. Community members are encouraged to take flags from a bucket to place on veteran graves. In 2018 an anonymous donor gave $25,000 in which the community was able to raise and match.

Now, there is $50,000 to ensure the flags are free for veteran graves on Memorial Day for the next 17 years. However, to make sure the flags can be around forever, the Boys and Girls Club in Rockford will raise money each year through donations.

"The Boys and Girls club will conduct a fundraiser every year to supplement that endowment fund assuring free flags on memorial day forever," says organizer Lee Hartsfield. "Each flag is stamped Made in the USA."

A $100 donation to the Boys and Girls Club will buy 144 flags. A $300 donation will buy 432 flags. They will be out on display from May 10 to May 25.