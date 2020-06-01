Five people arrested after looting E. State Street Target Sunday night

Police say 19-year-old Darian Jones and 3 other suspects looted the E. State Street Target store Sunday night, and was arrested as he was leaving the store.

Two of the suspects are juveniles aged 16 and 17, respectively.

Police say Jones made plans with the three other suspects on social media to loot the Target store.

Jones reportedly broke the window to get inside Target and the responding officer saw Jones as he was leaving the store. This is when a pursuit on foot took place and after the chase Jones was taken into custody.

Jones is charged with resisting a police officer and mob action.