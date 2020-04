Ogle County has identified five more positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. One individual in their teens, two in their 30s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s. The individuals and their close contacts are being monitored by the Ogle County Health Department. This brings the total to sixteen cases in Ogle County.

In Stephenson County, the health department is confirming an eighth case of COVID-19 involving an individual in their 60s.