Rockford Police arrest five teen suspects after Wednesday standoff

Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea said officers from the Gang Unit were searching for suspects in the area of 15th Ave. and Nelson Blvd. when they located a car containing 4 adults and 1 juvenile.

Once on the scene, the suspects refused to get out of the car, resulting in a standoff that lasted 30 and 40 minutes Wednesday. After that time, the suspects surrendered. O'Shea says each of the suspects were members of a street gang.

Four adults and one 15-year-old were charged with multiple crimes as two guns were recovered from the scene.

15-year-old juvenile male of Rockford:

-- Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Gang Member

-- No FOID

-- Resisting

-- Juvenile Probation Violation Warrant

-- Possession of a Stolen Firearm

18-year-old Juan Martinez of Rockford:

-- Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Gang Member

-- No FOID

-- Possession of a Defaced Firearm

18-year-old Jose Gonzalez of Rockford:

-- Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Gang Member

-- No FOID

-- Possession of a Defaced Firearm

19-year-old Julio Gonzalez of Rockford:

-- Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Gang Member

-- No FOID

19-year-old Luis Gomez Lara of Rockford:

-- Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Gang Member

-- Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon

-- No FOID

Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross said there have been 10 weapons arrests within the last 10 days in Rockford.