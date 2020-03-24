First responders receive free tacos from Olivo Taco on Taco Tuesday

Olivo Taco in Rockford used Taco Tuesday to provide first responders such as police officerfs and firefighters the chance to receive a free order of tacos for their service to the Stateline,

The taco restaurant did adhere to social distancing and all food was given to the responders as takeout only. Mahmud Zatar of Olivo Taco says this was something in the works for awhile and is a great way to show their appreciation towards first responders.

Zatar says, "The goal is to build that peace, love, and tacos for everybody. And that's why this is the moment to show and this is the way we look at it and we want every other business out there to understand and see what is going on and maybe if they are available and able to do it it'll be great to help and help them give back because they are putting their lives on the line to help us to stay safe."

The olivo brother along with their entire team thank first responders in the Stateline from the bottom of their hearts for continued service and commitment to the community.

