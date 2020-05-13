First ever food truck drive-thru kicks-off Wednesday

Food trucks are used to being mobile, but now they're staying put so you can drive to them!

Starting Wednesday, May 13 the 1st annual Food Truck drive-thru is happening at Rivets Stadium in Loves Park. A number of local food truck favorites will be set up, including Olivo Taco, Veebo's Pizza, Wok N' Roll, The Olive Branch and The Churros food truck.

Organizers will be on site helping to direct customers. The drive-thru will allow patrons to pull up in their car, receive a menu for all of the truck's offerings, and then visit your favorite and order and pay there.

The various local food trucks encourage the use of debit or credit cards, but will take cash - however, will not offer change or cash back options.

The event will run from 4 - 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays throughout the summer months as a way to serve the community during the pandemic.