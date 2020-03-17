Illinois announces first COVID-19 related death Tuesday, 160 total cases in Illinois

A woman in her 60’s who resided in Chicago with underlying conditions has died from coronavirus, the Governor announced on Tuesday.

"I am deeply saddened by the news that we've dreaded since the earliest days of this outbreak: the first COVID-19 related death in Illinois," said Governor JB Pritzker. "All of Illinois stands with this patient's family and loved ones in mourning her loss and honoring her memory. May her memory be a blessing. There are going to be moments during the next few weeks and months when this burden feels like it is more than we can bear – this is one of those moments, but we will get through this together.”

Pritzker also announced that 21 people, 17 residents and four staff have tested positive for the disease at nursing home in DuPage County. There are 160 cases in 15 counties in Illinois. Cases have occurred in ages 9 to 91.

“In addition to the death we are sad to report today, we are also reporting an outbreak of COVID-19 in a long-term care facility,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Residents in nursing homes are our most vulnerable population and we are doing everything we can to protect them. We may see cases in other long-term care facilities, which is why it is so important that we all do our part to reduce possible exposure in the community to those who go in and out of these facilities as they provide care to resident.”

Updated guidance for nursing homes:

• Restrict all visitation except for certain compassionate care situations, such as end of life residents

• Restrict all volunteers and non-essential health care personnel (e.g., barbers)

• Cancel all group activities and communal dining

• Implement active screening of residents and health care personnel for fever and respiratory symptoms

You can see a list of cases by county in Illinois here​. For information on actions you, your school, workplace, and community can take, please visit Steps to Stay Safe from COVID-19​.

For general questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov