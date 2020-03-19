First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Rock County

Rock County officials announced Thursday the first confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in the county. Officials say the individual is 57-years-old and is in isolated at home.

There is no known direct contract the individual had with another positive case. However officials say there is known travel that the individual took to attend an event in Chicago.

“We are in contact with this individual and will directly notify close contacts with additional guidance “, said Marie-Noel Sandoval, Health Officer.

The Rock County Public Health Department is closely monitoring the rapidly evolving situation and is prepared to address an increasing number of cases. “We continue collaborating with our local, state, and federal partners to minimize the impact on our community. Please do your part by following suspensions and recommendations“, said Marie-Noel Sandoval, Health Officer.