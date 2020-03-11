First aid training teaches students skills

Highland Community College partnered with the Stephenson County Health Department on a course that teaches basic first aid.

Participants also learned how to make an injured victim more comfortable. The groups say it's important for students and community members to stay to-to-date on the latest life saving techniques.

"If you have family or you have kids, you are gonna run across every kind of injury in the world from broken arms to lacerated fingers and toes...Get prepared in first aid and CPR," says Rick McDonough of the Stephenson County Health Department.

The Stephenson County Health Department's next training will be on how the Federal Emergency Management Agency deals with crisis events, like Coronavirus or a natural disaster.