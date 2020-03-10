First Coronavirus cases outside Cook County confirmed in Kane, McHenry Counties

The Illinois Departmetn of Public Health confirms Tuesday afternoon of the first Coronavirus cases outside of Chicago and Cook County

The two cases are in Kane and McHenry Counties. The Kane County case involves a woman in her 60's and a teenager in McHenry County both confirmed to have the disease. Neither patient had a history of travel to an affected area and don't have any connection to a known case of COVID-19, have tested positive for the disease.

In addition, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced 6 more cases in Chicago and Cook County. This brings the total of confirmed cases in Illinois to 19.

“As we anticipated, the number of cases in Illinois is increasing and now includes the first cases outside of Chicago and Cook County,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “The State of Illinois continues to take action to reduce spread of COVID-19 in Illinois and we again want to encourage people to start thinking and preparing now in the event they are not able to go to work, if schools are closed, if public transportation is not available, and how else their lives will be disrupted by this outbreak.”

Public health officials are still investigating the travel history of these individuals and any potential contact with a known COVID-19 case. These most recent cases are in isolation and are doing well.