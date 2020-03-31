First COVID-19 death confirmed in Winnebago County, 5 new cases also confirmed

At a press conference Tuesday afternoon, the Winnebago County Health Department confirmed the first COVID-19 related death in the county. A man in his 60's is the first death in the county. Additional details are not known at this time.

The resident was a previously reported case, according to the health department. Based off of previous information provided by the Winnebago County Health Department, there is only one confirmed case that had a resident in their 60s.

There are 5 new confirmed cases in the county, bringing the total to 19. Here's the list:

-- 1st case: person in their 60s

-- 2nd case: person in their 30s

-- 3rd case: person in their 40s

-- 4th case: person in their 30s

-- 5th case: person in their 20s

-- 6th case: teenager

-- 7th case: person in their 20s

-- 8th case: resident in their 70s

-- 9th case: resident in their 80s

-- 10th case: resident in their 50s

-- 11th case: resident in their 40s

-- 12th case: resident in their 80s

-- 13th case: resident in their their 50s

-- 14th case: resident in their 20s

-- 15th case: resident in their 30s

-- 16th case: resident in their 50s

-- 17th case: resident in their 50s

-- 18th case: resident in their 20s

-- 19th case: resident in their 40s

Dr. Sandra Martell also says a total of 741 people have been tested in the county. Of those tests, 19 are confirmed positive, 372 cases are still pending and 351 tests came back negative.