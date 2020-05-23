First COVID-19 case reported at Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center

On Saturday, the Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in a minor who was recently brought into the center.

Health officials are working closely with the facility to prevent further exposure and transmission.

Following IDPH guidelines, all juveniles are screened when they arrive to the center and those with symptoms are placed in isolation and tested for the novel coronavirus. Staff are also screened for symptoms when reporting to work and are given PPE.

“We have taken all recommended measures to guard the safety of minors placed at the juvenile detention center,” said 17th Circuit Chief Judge Eugene Doherty in a press release. “We know that even the best measures cannot be 100% successful in keeping the virus out of our facilities. Juvenile crime often requires minors to be detained at our facility, so new people are added to our population every week. We remain committed to taking recommended measures to ensure the health and safety of the minors and our employees as best we can.”

Officials say visitor restrictions have been in place since March 18.