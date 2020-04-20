No one injured in Arcadia Terrace fire Sunday night.

No injuries were reported in an accidental attic fire at 2812 Arcadia Terrace Sunday night.

Just before 6 p.m., the residents noticed smoke in their attic when they realized their electrical equipment was not working properly, and called 9-1-1 when flames were visible from the outside.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames internally while the family was safe outside the building. While it was deemed accidental, an investigation is still ongoing. Damages were estimated to be around $40,000.