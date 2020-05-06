Final Supermoon of 2020 to Occur Thursday Morning

When clear skies have allowed, bright moonlight has been shining on the Stateline for much of the week. But the moonlight won't get any brighter than what we'll see Wednesday Night into early Thursday Morning.

The May Super Flower Moon is to peak at 5:45 Thursday Morning, which will afford night owls and early risers alike the opportunity to get a tremendous view of the supermoon. So, what exactly is a supermoon? When a full moon coincides with it being closest to Earth in its orbit, it becomes a supermoon. Because of its close proximity, the moon will appear to be particularly large and bright.

Cloudiness that was around early Wednesday Evening will be quick to break, with clear skies likely dominating over the Stateline for the rest of the night and into early Thursday Morning, allowing for optimal views of the supermoon. The moon will also appear to be full once again Thursday Night into Friday Morning, with similarly pristine viewing conditions again expected.

According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, May's full moon was given the name Flower Moon by Native American tribes due to the fact that most flowers bloom over the course of the month. It's also known as the Planting Moon in reference to the crop planting taking place, as well as the Milk Moon.

May will mark the fourth consecutive month with a supermoon, but this supermoon will be the last of 2020. It's to be the third largest full moon of the year.