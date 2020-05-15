Fiat Chrysler donates 7K masks to Boone Co.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles donated 7,000 surgical face masks to Boone County on Friday.

The City of Belvidere received 2,000 masks and an additional 5,000 were sent to the Boone County Health Department. The donation is part of FCA’s commitment to donate more than one million face masks per month to first responders and health care workers, according to a release.

“FCA is extremely supportive of Belvidere and the surrounding areas. They value this community, which is evident by this substantial gift,” City of Belvidere Mayor Mike Chamberlain said.

FCA will also provide more than one million meals to children who depend on school meals. Locally, FCA has donated to B-1 Food Pantry, The Salvation Army Belvidere Corps Community Center, United Way of Boone County and YMCA of Rock River Valley.

“We are thankful for FCA’s continued support of Boone County,” said BCHD Public Administrator, Amanda Mehl. “The Boone County Health Department will work with the County, the City of Belvidere, local officials and businesses to identify the areas in greatest need of this generous gift.”

The company is in the process of converting manufacturing plants in Michigan and Brazil to produce face masks to support its internal needs, as well as for donation. FCA has already converted a plant in China to produce face masks, according to the release.