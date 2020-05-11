Festa Italiana is canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns

The Greater Rockford Italian American Association made the announcement Monday canceling all 2020 summer events, including Festa Italiana.

This comes as the latest summer event to be canceled in the region due to COVID-19. While the state is currently in Phase 2 and ideally looking to get into Phase 3 within the month, officials with the association say even in Phase 4, its not an ideal situation for the events to be held as no gatherings of more than 50 people will be allowed.

