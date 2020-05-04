Federal judge rules Illinois 'stay-at-home' order constitutional

On the same day Beloved Church in Lena held a service with more than 100 people, defying Gov J.B. Pritzker's 'stay-at-home' order, a U.S. district judge rules the order constitutional.

The Beloved Church in Lena originally claimed the Pritzker's 'stay-at-home' order infringed upon its freedom. The lawsuit claimed the state and other local authorities have "intentionally denigrated Illinois churches and pastors and people of faith by relegating them to second-class citizenship."

Following this, U.S. District Judge John Lee issued a ruling Sunday upholding Pritzker's order for Illinois as constitutional.

Last week, the Governor amended the stay-at-home order to allow churches to hold small worship services, so long as they still adhere to social distancing guidelines.