February cannabis sales in Illinois near $35M

Cannabis sales in Illinois reach $34,805,072.01 in February, according to the Illinois Department of Professional Regulation, and that doesn't include taxes collected.

About $25.6 million came from residents of the state, while nearly $9.2 million is from people out of state. That total is about $4.5 million less than was sold in January. The first month of sales generated $39,247,840.83.

Leaders say dispensaries sold 831,600 items during the month of February. Those businesses sold more than 970,000 items the previous month.

"These numbers show there continues to be a strong demand across the state as the most equity-centric cannabis program in the country moves forward in Illinois," said Toi Hutchinson, senior advisor for cannabis control to Governor J.B. Pritzker. "As the adult-use cannabis industry continues to grow, so will the number of opportunities for consumers and entrepreneurs alike - especially those from communities who suffered the most during the failed war on drugs."