Fatalities and injuries reported after overnight apartment fire in Sterling

Injuries and fatalities have been reported following an overnight apartment fire in Sterling, Illinois Sunday into Monday.

According to the Sterling Fire Chief Gary Cook, the fire started at the Western Apartments on 4th Street. Crews were dispatched overnight for multiple people trapped inside a burning building. Police were the first to arrive on the scene. Our sister station, KWQC-TV in Davenport, Iowa learned an officer rescued at least one person from that building.

Multiple people were injured, including at least one firefighter. The extent of their injuries is unknown. Chief Cook says there were multiple fatalities. No further information has been released on how many people and their identities.

At the time of publication, fire crews and the State Fire Marshall were still at the apartment building investigating and monitoring hot spots. Crews say the building is not safe to be inside.