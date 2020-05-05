Farmers Continue to Report Significant Progress in Spring Planting

Another week of generally quiet weather has allowed farmers in the Midwest and around the country to continue crop planting, with significant progress again being reported by farmers throughout Illinois and Wisconsin.

The planting progress was more significant in Wisconsin, as the Badger State at 4.6 days suitable for planting last week compared to 2.7 days in Illinois. The sharp drop-off between Wisconsin and Illinois was due to rather significant rainfall across the parts of the Land of Lincoln last Tuesday and Wednesday.

Diving into the numbers, the latest USDA Crop Progress Report reveals that 51% of the nation's corn crop is now planted. That's up significantly from 27% just last week and well more than double the 21% that had been planted by this time last year. Typically, about 39% of the U.S. corn crop is in the ground by now. In Illinois, 56% of the corn crop has been planted, slightly ahead of the 54% average pace, but outpacing last year's pace by more than 500%. Wisconsin farmers have now planted 33% of that state's corn crop, compared to the 20% considered to be normal by this time.

Soybean progress has been notable too! Nationwide, 23% of the soybean crop has been planted. That more than doubles the average pace of 11% by the first week of May. More than 30% of Illinois' soybean crop in in the ground, compared to just 3% by this time in 2019. In Wisconsin, 14% of the crop has been planted. In 2019, that number stood at a meager 1%.

While April saw significant improvements in terms of lower soil moisture, wet weather in the month's final week has brought that issue back into the conversation, at least in a modest tone. Presently, the vast majority of Illinois' farmland, 72% to be specific, is said to feature adequate moisture. While that's still a favorable percentage, it is down significantly from 84% just two weeks ago. Meantime, 26% of the state's farmland is reported to have surplus amounts of topsoil moisture. In Wisconsin, 79% of the topsoil features adequate moisture with 15% reporting a surplus.

Though rain did occur for much of Tuesday, amounts remained on the low side, so the impact on soil is likely to be rather minimal. Dry weather is expected over Illinois and Wisconsin for at least the next four days, which should allow soil to dry out considerably.