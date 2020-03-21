Family plans special 18th birthday surprise for daughter amid COVID-19 concerns

People across the United States are temporarily changing the way they live, but one family did their best to celebrate someone's big day safely.

Jennifer Martin says she started planning a birthday surprise for her daughter, Shelby over Facebook.

People that know the Martin's cruised by, honking their horns, showing off signs and even dressing up to give the birthday girl a treat.

Although it isn't the two day trip to Chicago that Shelby had planned, it was a good way to keep her safe and smiling.

"It didn't take too much, Facebook made it really easy I just created an event and blocked her from it, and invited as many people as possible, to come by and gave them suggestions of decorating their car, blaring music, you know whatever they wanted to do as long as they stayed away. I just wanted to do whatever I could to make it a special day still," said Jennifer Martin.

"It was good, I was kind of nervous for my birthday because I had a lot of plans for today and obviously that all got canceled, so it was, it was not something I expected and it was really fun," said Shelby Martin.