Family of five receives free groceries

Community activism is always important, but since the start of the coronavirus outbreak people have been doing what they can to give back.

Just Breathe 815 sports the slogan of helping those in need and Saturday it gave groceries to a family of five.

Amanda Mcdonald says in this time, people need more support than ever. She then reached out to the organization after hearing about the service through a friend. Mcdonald says this will help her family in a big way.

"With the kids being home there's just a lot more need and things like that and I haven't been able to provide everything by myself. so it's been amazing reaching out to him and having him help me and the kids," Mcdonald said.