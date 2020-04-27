Family escapes house fire in Rockford

The Rockford Fire Department is investigating after a Sunday evening house fire in Rockford.

Around 7:20 p.m. Sunday, fire crews arrived in the 4000 block of Brendenwood Road for reports of a house fire. The first responders noticed smoke and flames coming from the second story and attic, and was brought under control in about ten minutes.

All occupants and pets were able to evacuate prior to the fire department arriving. No one was hurt, no firefighters were injured.

The cause is still under investigation, and damages are estimated at $18,000.