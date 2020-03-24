Family escapes garage fire in Machesney Park

Two children and one adult are safe after a garage fire Monday.

Around 10:30 a.m. firefighters from Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department responded to a residential fire in the 9200 block of Longfellow in Machesney Park.

The fire was confined to the home’s garage and one adult and two children escaped from the residence unharmed. The cause of the fire is under investigation but there is no evidence to believe it was deliberately set.

Approximately $50,000 in damage was caused by the fire.