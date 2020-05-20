Family Peace Center putting the finishing touches on and aims to open in July

The Family Peace Center is now working on building permits and construction after the Rockford City Council approves the lease for the center.

“It’s a huge milestone,” said Rockford’s Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking City Manager Jen Cacciapaglia.

The center will be housed for at least two years on the ground floor of the North Main Street parking deck after receiving a $450,000 federal grant to kickstart the center and keep it running for a year and a half.

"We just couldn't be more pleased to take yet another step in our journey to opening the doors of the family peace center to support our survivors,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

The center will provide opportunities for survivors to get help from groups like law enforcement, attorneys and mental health professionals all under the same roof.

"We're excited to develop a space where our survivors are welcomed, are believed and are provided the resources they need on their road to recovery,” said McNamara.

Cacciapaglia hopes the impact from the center will extend far beyond its four walls.

"We know for survivors this is monumental,” said Cacciapaglia. “We also know this is an important component in the overall efforts that we are taking in our community to reduce our juvenile violent crime rate."

