Families find creative ways to enjoy Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend is typically the start of vacation season or short getaways to visit family or go camping, But the current crisis has many people sticking close to home.

"We all go camping. It's a family weekend, it's the start of summer," said Doug Dickason, Belvidere homeowner.

Dickason and his family spend every Memorial Day weekend camping at Lake Ladonna. Since they couldn't make it out there this year they improvised.

"There's no way that I felt we should stop. So we just set up in the driveway," Dickason said.

Dickason has a fun-filled weekend planned for the kids with outdoor games, a sprinkler, smores and of course tents.

"Why not throw everything out there. Let's do it right if we are going to do it let's do it right," Dickason said.

"We are getting to the point where we can get back to some sense of normalcy," said Nick Povalitis, Vice President of Marketing and Sports Development at the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Povalitis encourages residents to become a tourist in their hometown.

"Golf courses reopened. State parks are beginning to reopen so you can still get out in these spaces and be responsible," Povalitis said.

The RACVB markets the Forest City on social media and now through the "Illinois Road Trip Round Up"

"People will start moving from place to place really soon so we are establishing a blog, a partnership blog with other destinations around the state to see what next week looks like," Povalitis said.

Rockford along with 16 other places in Illinois will be featured with each city getting a big chunk of time to highlight their assets like museums, outdoor venues and restaurants.

"Whatever that new norm is we are not there yet but we are on our way at least," Povalitis said.

RACVB has all kinds of local tourism information just go to its website at gorockford.com