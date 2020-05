Typically, thousand flock to Washington for National Police Week at the beginning of May. But for the first time, the event is canceled but officials want to make sure fallen officers will not be forgotten.

This includes local officers, like Illinois State Police Trooper Brooke Jones-Story and McHenry County Sheriff Jacob Keltner. Both will be honored through a digital candlelight vigil Wednesday evening.

You can be connected through the National Police Week 2020 app.