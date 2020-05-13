Facing differing views about coronavirus pandemic from family and friends

"Our level of patience with the entire situation has really started fraying and we don't know what to do with our feelings, other than lash out," said Suzanne Degges-White, NIU Counseling and Counselor Education Department Chair.

As opinions on social distancing efforts run the gamut, tensions can rise and make it difficult to have constructive conversations.

"There are so many different factors that play into this that it really does raise our whole sense of anxiety and sometimes, we feel anger at those people who are keeping us from getting our paychecks or we feel angry at those people who are keeping me away from the people I love. And we need to find someplace to deal with that anger we're feeling," said Degges-White.

SwedishAmerican psychiatrist and neuroscientist Dr. Oday Alsarraf says finding common ground on the fears you both may have can help in communication.

"The most important thing when dealing with so much uncertainty and so much unknown is that people respect each other's autonomy and people respect each other's opinions and thoughts and respect each other's independence," said Dr. Alsarraf.

"We have to keep our own health safe. That should be our primary concern. So, if someone is doing something that is going against the rules and it's putting me at risk, then you know, it's up to me to speak up and to say something in a way that I hope can be heard," said Degges-White.

Professor Degges-White says compassion should be the rule of thumb when facing all aspects of the pandemic for those staying home and on the front lines.