FVV Shop sells limited edition shirts to help feed frontline workers

The FVV Shop in downtown Rockford is closed on the inside. However, this week, the apparel store announced it is offering curbside pickup or delivery of its "Stay Steady and Healthy" t-shirt", featuring Auburn grad and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet wearing a facemask.

$10 of each shirt sold will go toward feeding frontline workers. On Friday, the shop provided lunch for Davita Dialysis Cclinic.

You can order your limited edition t-shirt here while supplies lasts. The shirt costs $40.