FHN to temporarily relocate outpatient lab services

FHN Memorial Hospital temporarily relocates outpatient laboratory services to the FHN Family Healthcare Centers Burchard Hills and Highland View Drive locations.

FHN says the move is for the safety of its patients amid the coronavirus outbreak. It says these relocations will provide additional social distancing measures for walk-in lab patients while directing people away from the hospital. It hopes this will allow the hospital to focus on emergency room and in-hospital patients.

The outpatient lab at the hospital will temporarily close Wednesday April 15. Services will begin at FHN Family Healthcare Center- Highland View Drive on April 18 and the Burchard Hills location will start services on April 20.

Below is more information on the temporary outpatient services.

FHN Family Healthcare Center – Burchard Hills

1010 West Fairway Drive

Outpatient labs Monday – Friday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Use main entrance

Call 815-599-7740 with questions or for additional information

FHN Family Healthcare Center – Highland View Drive

3001 Highland View Drive

Outpatient labs Saturday 8 – 10:30 a.m.

Use main entrance

Call 815-235-3165 with questions or for additional information

