FHN to offer mobile testing for COVID-19

Freeport Health Network will now offer drive-through mobile testing for COVID-19. Testing is by appointment only.

Leaders at the health system say they've received multiple calls from people requesting testing or employers confused as to how to get employees tested.

The phone line to schedule an appointment opens at 8 a.m. Thursday, March 19. The mobile tests must be scheduled by calling 815-599-7429.

Callers will be asked questions about current symptoms, recent travel and who they have been in contact with, as well as questions about their risk levels. If they meet testing criteria, health workers will tell patients what to do next.

Patients may be tested if they have a fever and/or signs of lower respiratory illness and meet the following criteria:

* Been in close contact with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patient within 14 days of symptom onset.

* A history of travel from affected geographic areas within 14 days of symptom onset (currently China, South Korea, Iran, Italy, parts of Europe and Japan.)

* From a congregate living or health care facility (staff and/or patient/resident) with clusters of infection not due to influenza and suspected to be due to COVID-19.

* The patient is at high risk for complications from COVID-19 and for whom rapid test results are more likely to impact clinical care/outcomes (adults age 65 years and older, people with chronic medical conditions and/or an immunocompromised state that may put them at higher risk for poor outcomes.)

* The patient has been evaluated by a medical professional and is deemed high priority, including hospitalized patients with unexplained pneumonia.

FHN's mobile testing will be done in the parking lot of the FHN Specialty Care - Harlem Avenue, 25 N. Harlem Avenue, Freeport. Patients must bring a photo ID to confirm appointment.