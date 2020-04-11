FHN adds outdoor tents for coronavirus response

The Freeport Health Network has implemented a new system in response to the COVID-19 outbreak: tents outside hospitals.

Just outside FHN Memorial Hospital, one of the three hospitals in the network, these are an extension of previous tents to aid in the coronavirus response.

Coordinators at FHN stress this is a step in ensuring they can effectively respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Our goal is to make sure that like I said that we have things in place and we have a proven system in place so if it does happen here were able and prepared to deal with it as opposed to just reacting to it if it all the sudden it pops up," said Doug Toepfer.