FHN, Stephenson Co. Health Dept. to offer community COVID-19 testing

FHN Family Healthcare Center will now offer drive-through testing for COVID-19 for those age 18 and over in Freeport.

The Stephenson County Health Department and FHN-Buchard Hills have teamed up to offer the testing, which includes those without symptoms, otherwise known as asymptomatic. The building is located at 1010 W. Fairway Dr.

The testing will be available in two sessions, and may be rescheduled in case of bad weather.

The sessions will take place on Wednesday, June 17 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, June 24 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

"No appointment or healthcare referral is required for this first-come, first-served no-cost nasal pharyngeal testing. Participants must bring valid ID and remain in their car for the testing," according to FHN.

Although tests will be sent for external laboratory diagnosis immediately and processed quickly, results are not returned within any specific time frame.

This is not an antibody test; it will only tell you if you have the coronavirus at this time, not if you have had it previously.