FCA: Belvidere Chrysler plant to remain closed until May 4

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) -- FCA announced Monday that they plan to restart its U.S. and Canadian manufacturing facilities beginning May 4.
FCA says they're working with government officials and their unions to implement new procedures to certify the daily wellness of the workforce while also redesigning work stations to maintain proper social distancing and expanding the already extensive cleaning protocols at all locations.
Officials say will only restart operations with safe, secure and sanitized workplaces to protect all of their employees.