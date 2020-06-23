FBI says noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage door had been there since 2019

A rope found in the garage stall of Black driver Bubba Wallace at the NASCAR race Sunday was a garage door pull, not a noose, and had been there since 2019, federal authorities and NASCAR said Tuesday.

According USA Today​, the investigators who reviewed surveillance footage say the noose found in the garage was seen as early as last October.

Northern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Jay Town on Monday announced his office had launched an investigation along with the FBI and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division.

Town said they were looking to see whether there are violations of federal law. No federal crime was committed, his office said.

The decision not to pursue federal charges is proper after reviewing all available facts and all applicable federal laws.

NASCAR released this statement: “The FBI has completed its investigation at Talladega Superspeedway and determined that Bubba Wallace was not the victim of a hate crime. The FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall. This was obviously well before the 43 team’s arrival and garage assignment. We appreciate the FBI’s quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba. We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love racing.”