Exploring two types of COVID-19 nasal swab tests

As Illinois passes the 800,000 COVID-19 test mark, medical professionals look to a growing number of coronavirus tests on the market.

MGN

"When you get a test, it's a snapshot in time of your status," said Jennifer Kline, Ph.D., SwedishAmerican Infection Prevention Specialist.

UIC Health Sciences Campus and Auburn High School offer specimen swabs that can give rapid results.

"One you can do when a patient has symptoms or when they don't have symptoms and one you can only do if they actually have symptoms, respiratory symptoms or flu like symptoms," said Kline.

The standard nasal swab is designed to diagnose people who are already experiencing outward COVID-19 symptoms.

The flexible nasal pharyngeal, or NP swab, which goes further in your nasal cavity, can capture a positive or a negative result in someone, regardless of whether they're asymptomatic or not.

"If your testing site says that you need to have symptoms to be tested, it's very important that you do have symptoms because otherwise your test won't be accurate. They'd be wasting resources, they'd be wasting the person's time and it would give it would give a person a false sense of security really, if you were to be tested in appropriately and get a negative result," said Kline.

The time it takes to get results depends on where the samples may be analyzed, whether in-house or in a separate lab facility. Wherever it may be, Kline says patience is key.

"Just because we see a decline in the numbers, or even if we see a decline in the testing, doesn't mean that we're in the clear. We need to continue to pay attention to what the health departments are telling us to do," said Kline.

Local experts say being honest about your symptoms plays an important role in which test you receive, saving yourself worry down the line.

"I think in an ideal world, we'd all get tested and we would all want to know if we've been infected, or if we haven't. And honestly, if you've been infected and you weren't profoundly ill, that would be kind of a relief because then you would know you were on the other side," said Candace Campbell, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.

Both experts say getting the right test can protect you from falling into a false sense of security and protect others around you from exposure to the virus.