Expiration dates extended for Illinois driver’s licenses, IDs and vehicle registration

Illinois Secretary Jesse White files emergency rules extending the expiration dates for driver’s licenses, ID cards and vehicle registrations for at least 90 days after Driver Services facilities reopen.

Following Governor JB Pritzker’s stay at home order, driver services facilities closed through April 30. While the facilities are closed, White encourages residents to take advantage of online services to help reduce the amount of face-to face transactions that will occur post-pandemic.

Online services include renewal of vehicle registration stickers, applications for vehicle title and registration, obtaining a duplicate license or ID card, obtaining a driving record abstract and renewing a standard driver’s license with the Safe Driver Renewal Program.

For any of these services head to cyberdriveillinois.com

