Experts weigh in on the COVID-19 economic impact

The economy is taking a big hit from the coronavirus pandemic with unemployment jumping from a 50 year low at 3.5 percent to 4.4 percent and is quickly rising.

Experts weigh in on how the economy will recover post COVID-19 pandemic.

"All of a sudden people can't afford to pay their rent, their mortgage, and can't buy things they normally purchase," said Illinois Policy Chief Economist Orphe Divounguy.

Job loss is some of the worst since the 2009 Great Recession and experts although businesses are getting help will it be enough for them to keep their doors open.

"It's devastating," said Divounguy. "I don't think many businesses can go very long. Again the federal government is doing everything they can. They passed this $2 trillion stimulus package, but it's unlikely we're going to see another two trillion dollar stimulus package."

It's uncertain how the market will recover, but local economists are optimistic.

"If this doesn't last too long and it doesn't drain too badly company's are going to be positioned to move forward and they'll move forward assertively because they'll be eager to recapture some lost revenue," said Workplace Founder and President LoRayne Logan.