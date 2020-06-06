Experts analyze the art of social protesting

The right to protest is rooted deeply into our countries constitution, allowing for everyday citizens to express their opinions and want for change. Experts think it is important to understand the roots of social protesting.

"There have been demonstration's in the past against police brutality against police killings in the Rockford Region," Associate Professor of History at Northern Illinois University Stanley Arnold said.

Knowing the history, and understanding the elements of social protesting. That is what some professors at Northern Illinois University are diving into, analyzing protests from the people who organize down to the way messages are being conveyed.

"Those protests happen in your neighborhoods,” Associate Professor of Sociology at Northern Illinois University Simon Weffer-Elizondo said. “What's interesting is to see how things move from really hyper local to incorporate, incorporating more than one neighborhood and more than one organization, and when that happens, you tend to see things happen downtown.”

For Weffer-Elizondo his focus lies within the sociological aspects of protesting, while Stan Arnold zones in on the history.

"What you're seeing is part of a larger more historic trend right now, not simply just Rockford, although Rockford is part of this," Arnold said.

While the scholars focus on different parts of the art of protesting, they say the root of change comes from challenging one another.

"In terms of moving forward I think we really need to have some serious dialogue, this is an open wound and we need some healing," Arnold said.

"Call out white supremacy and racism in every single institution in society whenever we see it, and actively fight,” Weffer-Elizondo said.

