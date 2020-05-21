Essential workers honored in bobblehead series

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled an original bobblehead series honoring the world’s essential heroes on Thursday morning.

A donation of $5 will be made from every "Essential Heroes" bobblehead sold to the Protect The Heroes campaign in support of the nation’s frontline workers, according to the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The bobbleheads are now available for pre-order in the museum’s online store. They are $25 each, plus a flat rate shipping charge of $8 per order. The bobbleheads are expected to ship in August, according to the museum.

The series includes 35 different frontline professions and highlights essential workers across the nation during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Each of the 35 professions is available in a male and female version with both a lighter and darker skin tone," according to the museum.

Customers that would like to have a bobblehead shipped directly to someone else can enter the person’s address in the shipping address field.

The museum has raised more than $215,000 to date through the sale of bobbleheads featuring Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx, eight U.S. governors and other individuals who have played a role in the fight against the coronavirus. In early April, Dr. Fauci’s bobblehead became the Hall of Fame and Museum’s best-selling bobblehead of all-time.

"Essential workers that the nation once took for granted have been heroes during this coronavirus pandemic,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “Bobbleheads are the perfect way to honor these heroes forever, and I personally look forward to delivering some to teachers, nurses, restaurant workers and many others who have been so critical during these unprecedented times.”