Empower Boone Food Pantry hosting curbside food distribution

The Empower Boone Food Pantry is hosting a curbside food distribution event Tuesday.

Starting at 8 a.m., residents can visit the location on 5th Street in Capron to take advantage of the food distribution. Volunteers will be on site to load the food directly into vehicles. The public is encouraged to stay in their cars to allow for minimal contact.

Empower Boone requires that you have an empty trunk, as volunteers will not load items into the backseat of cars.

This food drive-through is open to the public and no registration is required.

200 S. 5th Street, Capron IL

Tuesday, May 5

8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

(815) 569-1571

www.empowerboone.org