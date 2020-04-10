Emergency rules filed for FOID and concealed carry license renewals

Illinois State Police files emergency rules to address renewing Firearm Owner Identification and Concealed Carry Licenses through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The changes are a way to provide relief to gun owners from the renewal requirements.

In a press release, ISP laid out the following changes, effective immediately:

FOID card holders, who submit their renewal application, will remain valid during the duration of the state’s disaster proclamation and for a period of 12 months following the termination of the disaster, even if their renewal application is/was not submitted prior to expiration.

• CCL licensees, who submit their renewal application, will remain valid during the duration of the state’s disaster proclamation and for a period of 12 months following its termination, even if their CCL renewal application was not submitted prior to expiration.

• CCL licensees will not be required to immediately submit proof of three-hour training with their CCL renewal application.

• CCL licensees will need to submit proof of their three-hour renewal training within 12 months following the termination of the state’s disaster proclamation in order to maintain the validity of their CCL license.

Police will continue to enforce FOID and Concealed Carry License prohibitors.

