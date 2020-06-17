Eighth straight day of sunshine ahead Thursday as warmth, humidity continue to build

The extremely weather pattern we've experienced of late is, without question, one of the most lengthy we've had in recent memory. Rain hasn't fallen here in more than a week, and measurable rainfall has occurred on just four of June's first 17 days. The dry pattern is set to continue for at least two more days, before needed rainfall arrives toward the weekend.

Temperatures are on the rise of late, with readings of 85° and 86° recorded Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. That brings the number of days boasting 85° or warmer temperatures up to 14 for the year. By contrast, last year's FIRST 85° temperature didn't occur until June 25! We'll continue our warming Thursday with yet another day of nearly unlimited, if not unlimited sunshine. Humidity levels, though, should remain tolerable for at least one more day.

Come Friday, it's increasingly likely most, if not all of us will see the return of 90° temperatures. Humidity levels will also be on the rise, though won't be as tropical as in prior episodes of heat this year. Conditions don't become oppressive until Saturday as moisture floods northward out ahead of a slow-moving cold front.

It's that front that's to eventually trigger thunderstorms in our area, some perhaps as early as late Friday Afternoon, though most indications suggest that wet weather should, in all likelihood, hold off until after dark. Storm chances ramp up Friday Night and peak Saturday, as the most abundant moisture overspreads the area. The rain won't occur all day Saturday, and dry hours will be plentiful. However, the slow-moving nature of the front and rather light upper level winds may support some locally heavy rainfall at times.

While likely to interfere with part of our weekend plans, rain's not necessarily a bad thing. In fact, it's needed quite badly! The Stateline's running a growing rainfall deficit for the month. And with the sun stronger now than at any point of the year prior to today, we're evaporating moisture from the ground and a highly expeditious rate. It's no surprise that lawns that haven't been watered regularly are starting to brown. Intervals of rainfall this weekend should at least provide some relief in that department.