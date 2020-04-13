Edwards Apple Orchard West to sell apple doughnuts on April 17, proceeds towards Miss Carly's

If you've been craving apple doughnuts, then you're in luck as Edwards Apple Orchard is bringing back their famous apple doughnuts for one day only.

In a Facebook post (at the bottom of the article), the apple orchard says it will sell doughnuts from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $10 a dozen via drive-thru only. This will take place at Edwards Apple Orchard West, at 8218 Cemetery Road in Winnebago.

The orchard also says the proceeds from the doughnuts will go towards Miss Carly's in Rockford, a non-profit that helps the homeless, victims of human trafficking and other people in need.