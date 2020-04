Miss Carly's is receiving a big donation from Edwards Apple Orchard West, as the orchard raised $21,000 from their one-day doughnut sales​.

The sales took place on April 17, where drivers waited as long as three hours to get a dozen of Edwards famous apple cider doughnuts. A total of $21,552 dollars raised will be going to Miss Carly's.

Edwards says it sold 1,815 dozens of doughnuts on April 17.