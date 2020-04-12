Easter basket donations, happy meals delivered to local kids

Just Breathe 815 and McDonalds partnered for a sweet drive by surprise this Easter Sunday.

The Easter bunny stopped by local neighborhoods to hand out Happy Meals from McDonalds to families and their children. In total, 25 children were visited and fed Sunday. One local family says they feel blessed to be a part of the special day.

"It's always a special memory," says Cassandra Davis, who received an Easter blessing. "They always help every holiday and other times during the week or throughout the months if needed. Kevin [Ware] and Just Breathe 815 always came through to help our family out."