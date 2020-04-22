Earth Day at 50: Where We Are Now, and Where We're Improving

Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, a day now celebrated by billions of people from nearly 200 countries across the globe. The holiday, initially designed to raise awareness about air pollution in the atmosphere has now embraced climate change as one of it's principal causes.

According to the venerable climate think-tank Climate Central, since Earth Day's inception back in 1970, Rockford's average annual temperature has risen 2.5°, a surge of more than five percent. Similarly, the national average temperature has risen 2.4° over that 50 year span. These temperatures create a whole host of problems across the country and the globe. The warming temperatures pose potentially alarming threats to plant life, humans, and animals alike.

Among those particularly threatened by the warming climate are birds. Researchers at the National Audubon Society have found that most bird species face multiple climate threats, such as drought, wildfires, and heat, among others. This holds true for the state birds of Illinois and Wisconsin, and dozens more states. The state bird of 45 states plus Washington D.C. have been found to face at least two specific threats due directly to climate change. Wisconsin's state bird, the American Robin, is vulnerable to extreme spring heat and wildfires, two things that often go hand in hand.

In Illinois, the Northern Cardinal also faces risk due to the aforementioned spring heat and wildfires, but that's not all. Urbanization in the Land of Lincoln is also a significant concern for our state bird. The Cardinal is one of nearly half of the country's state birds facing three or more threats, which, according to Climate Central and the Audubon Society, could make them vulnerable to extinction by the end of the century.

The greatest threat, research has found, is the extreme spring heat which has become the most prevalent of late. Climate Central studies estimate more than 98% of the United States land area is experiencing major spring warming over the past 50 years. It's a significant concern worth paying close attention to in the days, weeks, months, and years ahead.

Now, for some good news. We're making some large imprints on the clean energy front, which is not only saving many folks a good amount of money on energy costs, but making a sizable impact on Carbon Dioxide emissions, not just locally, but across the nation and the globe.

Let's just talk about the footprint we're making locally, because it's significant! Looking back to Tuesday, we can remember that it was a sunny and windy day. As a result, it was a great day for the generation of solar and wind energy.

Tuesday's sunshine generated a healthy 46 megawatt hours of solar energy. That's enough to fully charge 4.2 million smartphones. More importantly, it avoided the emission of 20 tons of Carbon Dioxide. That might not seem like a lot, until you put it into the following context. You would have to drive an average car 43,700 miles to emit that much Carbon Dioxide. If you were driving that car at 60 miles per hour without stopping once, it would take you one month to drive that distance!

The wind energy generated locally Tuesday was even more impressive! 5,400 megawatt hours were generated Tuesday thanks to the gusty winds, enough to charge nearly 500 million smartphones! That wind energy prohibited the emission of nearly 2,300 tons of Carbon Dioxide, an amount that would require an average car to drive 5.1 million miles to emit. It would take just short of ten years of nonstop driving to accomplish that.

While Wednesday didn't and Thursday won't generate nearly that much solar and wind energy, the amount that will be generated will still be significant. It's easy to see why more and more clean energy initiatives are gaining steam and are coming online, and its exciting to see the positive impacts such changes may have in future Earth Days.